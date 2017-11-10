× Bulls Game Notes For Friday vs. Indiana

* The Bulls are 8-1 in their last nine home games against the Pacers, including having won the last five of these meetings.

* With Wednesday’s 114-97 loss to the Pistons, Indiana has now dropped its last four contests. Opponents are averaging 115.0 points per game on 50.6 percent shooting during this skid.

* The Bulls are doing a good job of keeping opponents off the free-throw line. Opponents are attempting a league-low 18.1 free throws per game in 2017-18. That is down slightly from last season, when Chicago’s opponents attempted 19.0 free throws per contest.

*. Victor Oladipo is averaging is averaging 26.1 points per game on the road as opposed to 18.2 PPG in home contests. That 7.9 PPG differential is the fifth largest in the NBA (road PPG better) (play in minimum 75% of both team home & road G).

* Domantas Sabonis was the first Pacer since Roy Hibbert in 2010-11 to have 100+ points, 100+ rebounds and 30+ assists in the team’s first 10 games of any season. But Sabonis has missed Indiana’s last two contests with a calf injury; his status is listed as day-to-day.

* Denzel Valentine is averaging 4.7 more rebounds per game at home (7.3) than he is at home (2.6), while Justin Holiday (7.0 vs 3.8) is pulling down 3.2 more RPG in home contests. Those differentials are the first and third largest in the NBA, respectively (home RPG higher) (minimum play in 75% of both team road & home games).