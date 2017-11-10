Blackhawks team up with WGN to fix up Vietnam vet’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When soldiers returned from the Vietnam War, they weren't met with a hero's welcome. Nearly 50 years later, the Chicago Blackhawks, WGN's Marcus Leshock, and "Mr. Fix It" Lou Manfredini teamed up to honor U.S. Army Sgt. Danny Synair, who served in the Vietnam War.

Synair spent much of 1968 and 1969 in Vietnam. He was severely injured multiple times, earning him three Purple Hearts.

The first time he was injured, Synair had the option to return home, but he returned to war instead.

"I want to go back with my guys," he said. "They're a band of brothers, and you don't leave your brothers behind."

Spinal injuries from a large explosion sent Synair home for good, but Synair told WGN he wasn't welcomed back warmly.

"We're just all proud of what we did, and we couldn't show it, so all my life, I've held everything in," Synair reflected.

When Synair was brought onto the ice at a Chicago Blackhawks game, he finally received the recognition he didn't get 50 years ago. The Blackhawks honored Synair for his service in front of thousands of cheering civilians.

"All us veterans that were there, they were cheering for all of us, and that just made my heart fabulous," Synair said.

Because of his war injuries, Sergeant Synair struggles to do work around his home, but Manfredini had a special surprise.

Over the course of a few days, Mr. Fix It surveyed the scene and repaired windows. He helped patch up some holes, fixed a laundry room light, and gave the front door some new life with the help of the Blackhawks ice crew.

Special thanks to: the USO Illinois, the Chicago Blackhawks, HouseSmarts TV and The Villa Park Ace Hardware Store.