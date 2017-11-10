× Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday @ Carolina

* The Blackhawks snapped their three-game losing streak versus Carolina the last time they faced the Hurricanes, winning 2-1 at home on January 6 of last season. Chicago has lost each of its last two road games versus Carolina, and is 2-8-1-0 on the road versus the Hurricanes since the 1998-99 season (outscored 34-17 over the 11 games).

* The Blackhawks lost, 3-1, at Philadelphia on Thursday, their second straight loss. Chicago has scored one or fewer goals in each of its last two games; the Blackhawks haven’t done so in three straight since a three-game streak in October 2015.

* Connor Murphy scored Chicago’s only goal on Thursday, his first point of the season. Murphy has never before lit the lamp in consecutive games.

* Jan Rutta had an assist on Thursday, his second point in his last 13 games after recording at least one point in each of his first three games (four points total over those three games). Five of Rutta’s six points have come versus Eastern Conference competition despite playing more games versus Western Conference teams.