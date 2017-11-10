× Amazon bringing pop-up stores to Whole Foods

Amazon is bringing its pop-up store concept to Whole Foods.

The online retail giant says it will open five pop-up stores next week at Whole Foods locations in Illinois, Colorado, Michigan, Florida and California.

Customers can test Amazon products there and learn about services like Amazon Prime Membership.

Amazon purchased Whole Foods this summer for more than $13 billion.

Amazon has so-called “smart home spaces” in 10 Kohl’s stores in the Los Angeles and Chicago areas.