2nd grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast

Friday Forecaster: Delaney Treccia, 2nd grade, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Academy
WGN weatherman’s advice to Friday Forecaster with good hair: Enjoy it while you can!
What Hurricane Harvey looks like from space
Energetic cool push—the week’s 2nd—to extinguish Thursday’s breezy warm-up by Friday; this weekend is to average 25-degrees colder than last—and could include a few snowflakes; Upper Midwest bracing for near blizzard conditions
Longest late-season string of 90s in 147 years of observations here ends after 7-days of back- to-back 90s; Wednesday’s low 70s a 15 to 20° pullback from Tuesday—but more typical of late Sept; 2nd cool push could mean “lake-effect” showers Friday; new warm-up next week