2 men sought in Lakeview armed robberies, one reportedly witnessed by preschoolers

CHICAGO -- Police have issued a community alert after two armed robberies in the city's Lakeview neighborhood. One of the robberies was reportedly witnessed by a group of preschoolers.

Police say the robbers are between 25-30-years old, 5'8 to 6 feet tall, 160-180 lbs. Both men are said to have braided hair.

The most recent robbery was Thursday morning. Two men with guns robbed "Big and little's" Restaurant located at 1034 W Belmont Ave.

On their way out, they ran past some children from the L&L Academy and Preschool, located at 1056 W Belmont Ave, before jumping into their getaway car -- a silver 4-door vehicle, according to CWB Chicago.

A letter did go out to parents, and none of the children were hurt.

CWB Chicago also reports the daycare held drills and taught children a "get low" song to help them remember what to do in instances of gun violence, in response to a string of shootings near the daycare last summer.

Two men, matching the robbers' descriptions, also robbed someone on the street in the 900 block of West Grace on October 29.

Area North detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact police.