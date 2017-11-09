× Voted on by his peers, Anthony Rizzo wins the Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award

CHICAGO – For a second time in the last month, the Cubs’ leader has been recognized more for his contributions off the field than on.

Perhaps this award might be even more special than the Roberto Clemente Award he received from Major League Baseball. That’s because the honor that Anthony Rizzo got on Wednesday comes from his peers.

The Cubs first baseman was voted by the MLB players as the recipient of the 2017 Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award. Nominated by his teammates and chosen from a final group of six, the award is given to the player “whose on-field performance and contributions to his community inspire others to higher levels of achievement.”

Rizzo has done so thanks to the many contributions of his family foundation that was created in 2012 for cancer research and to provide support for kids along with their families as they deal with the ailment. Rizzo himself is a cancer survivor, having beaten Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2008, and his foundation has raised millions to help patients the past five years.

In fact, Rizzo has raised $4 million for Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago alone.

Those efforts earned Rizzo the Clemente Award for man of the year as well and was presented the award before Game 3 of the World Series in Houston.

Rizzo becomes the second member of the Cubs to win the Marvin Miller Award, which was first given out in 1997. Outfielder Sammy Sosa was voted the winner by his fellow players in 1999.