United States Air Force Band ‘Starlifter’

Yes, these are real live members of the United State Air Force. They were here today to help bring awareness to Veterans Day and their mission as a band. You can read more about them here - www.bandofmidamerica.af.mil

The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America’s pop group, Starlifter, is a seven-piece group of talented Airman Musicians. The group performs virtually every musical idiom, from Rock and Pop to Jazz and Country, to great contemporary and traditional patriotic songs. Starlifter features the best in popular music from the 1970’s to the most current sounds at the top of today’s charts.

Because of their unique and diverse programs, the musicians of Starlifter are in great demand both at home and abroad. This group was an overwhelming success in a recent three month deployment to South West Asia in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and New Dawn. They visited six countries, entertaining and raising the morale of United States servicemen and women, coalition forces and civilians. Starlifter also went on a four month humanitarian and civic assistance deployment to seven Central and South American and Caribbean countries. They performed for more than 34,000 people in over 90 performances.

Starlifter is a component of the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America, the musical ambassador of the Air Mobility Command. Formerly known as the Air Force Band of Mid-America, the Military Airlift Command Band, and the AMC Band of Mid-America, the United States Air Force band of Mid-America was established in 1942 at Jefferson Barracks, Missouri. In 1960, the band began working from its present home at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, as the principal representative of the Military Air Transport Service and the Military Airlift Command, both predecessors of Air Mobility Command. In any given year, the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America and its component units perform more than 400 engagements for over one million people.

Starlifter's musical versatility provides an exciting event for audiences overseas, our nation's top leaders, festivals, or enthusiastic crowds at a summer park concert. In the tradition of their namesake, the C-141 Starlifter transport jet, this combo's high-energy music transports its listeners to a higher plane.