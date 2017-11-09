Steven Tyler to headline 2018 Naperville Ribfest

Steven Tyler performs at the Andrea Bocelli show as part of the 2017 Celebrity Fight Night in Italy Benefiting The Andrea Bocelli Foundation and the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center on September 8, 2017 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)
Steven Tyler performs at the Andrea Bocelli show as part of the 2017 Celebrity Fight Night in Italy Benefiting The Andrea Bocelli Foundation and the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center on September 8, 2017 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is headed to Naperville next summer.
Touring with the Loving Mary Band next year, Tyler will be the headliner at the 2018 Naperville Ribfest.
Organizers are donating part of the money made from the appearance to Tyler’s charity Janie’s Fund. That helped convince him to make the trek to the western suburbs.
Tickets for the July 7 show go on sale on Nov. 22.
More info: ribfest.net
41.750839
-88.153535