Steven Tyler to headline 2018 Naperville Ribfest

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is headed to Naperville next summer.

Touring with the Loving Mary Band next year, Tyler will be the headliner at the 2018 Naperville Ribfest.

Organizers are donating part of the money made from the appearance to Tyler’s charity Janie’s Fund. That helped convince him to make the trek to the western suburbs.

Tickets for the July 7 show go on sale on Nov. 22.

More info: ribfest.net