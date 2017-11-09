South Side native and current Rolling Stones member Darryl Jones in studio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Darry has a show tomorrow at 7 p.m at The Promontory

Jones is from the south side of Chicago who graduated from Southern Illinois University.

He’s been the bassist for the Rolling Stones since 1994. The performance will be filmed for a documentary, "Darryl Jones: Like a Rolling Stone."

His nickname is “The Munch.”

He began his career in 1983 with Miles Davis.

His performance at The Promontory will be original songs and old favorites.

He will be backed by an All-Star line-up including Vince Wilburn, Jr. (Miles Electric Band), Bobby Sparks (Snarky Puppy), Shawn Christopher (Chaka Khan, Sonia Dada), Andy Baker (Aretha Franklin), veteran musician/producer/writer Nicholas Tremulis, Baabe Irving, III, Roger Reupert, James Perkins, Wes Chihosz, Bobby Broom, Toby Williams and Renee “Squeeky” Robinson.

Born on the south side of Chicago, Jones picked up the electric and later acoustic bass, playing in a local band alongside pianist Ken Chaney, guitarist Phil Upchurch, and on occasion, drummer Vince Wilburn, Jr., the nephew of j Miles Davis.

Vince recommended Darryl to his uncle.

A tryout was arranged in New York and Darryl landed the gig.

Darryl appeared on such ‘80s-era Davis recordings as 1983’s Decoy and 1985’s You’re Under Arrest.

He relocated to New York and quickly built a name for himself in the local jazz scene.

His next prestigious gig came on another recommendation in 1985 when saxophonist Branford Marsalis helped set up a try-out for Sting’s first solo project, Dream of the Blue Turtles, which Darryl played on and toured, as well as Bring on the Night.

Always in demand, he toured and recorded with Herbie Hancock, Eric Clapton, Peter Gabriel and Madonna.

In 1993 he landed the gig as bassist for the Rolling Stones, replacing founding member Bill Wyman and has been in the group ever since, appearing on studio recordings such as Voodoo Lounge and Bridges to Babylon and tours worldwide.

Jones continues to guest on other artists’ recordings, including albums by Joan Armatrading, Buckshot LeFonque, Joe Cocker and B.B. King among others; and scoring films including Sundance winner Love Jones, which just celebrated its 20th anniversary.

He created his own signature guitar with Chicago’s Lakland Bass, and is also a founding member of the Chi-Town Social Club, a band of hometown heroes featuring Vince Wilburn Jr., Nicholas Tremulis and Shawn Christopher.

Keith Richards calls Darryl his older brother, even though Keith is older than he is.

Rick English and Eric Hamburg are working on a documentary on Darryl Jones.