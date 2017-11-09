Scott Merkin discusses the upcoming offseason for the White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There is no question the direction of the South Siders in 2018.

Rebuild and develop.

The philosophy has not only been embraced by the White Sox, but so far they've found success in the early stages of a major overhaul of the organization.

Rick Hahn has stacked the minor league system with some of the best prospects in the franchise over the past generation as they team looks toward the beginning of the next decade for a new renaissance of success.

Scott Merkin of MLB.com watched the first year of the rebuild first hand and discussed it on Sports Feed's End of Season Baseball Wrap-Up show on Thursday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

