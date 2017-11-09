× Promoting from within, Cubs name Brandon Hyde new bench coach

CHICAGO – After a number of changes to the coaching staff that resulted in the departures of a few names in Joe Maddon’s staff, the team has decided to promote one of the holdovers from the 2017 staff.

Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer confirmed on 670 The Score’s “Spiegel and Parkins” show that first base coach Brandon Hyde has been promoted to bench coach. The original report came earlier Thursday morning from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

He takes the place of Dave Martinez, who was hired as the manager of the Washington Nationals after the season.

This will be the second time that Hyde will have this position with the Cubs, having served as the bench coach for one season under then manager Rick Renteria. When Joe Maddon was brought into manage the team in 2015, Hyde became the team’s first base coach and held that position through this season.

A native of Santa Rosa, California, Hyde served as the manager for the Florida Marlins in 2011.

Maddon still has to pick his pitching coach to succeed Chris Bosio, who was not retained after the season. Several reports have linked former Rays pitching coach Jim Hickey to the job, though it has yet to be made official.