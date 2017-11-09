Police seek robbers in series of attacks in Uptown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for suspects in three robberies that happened just minutes apart.

Police believe the suspects are between 14 to 18 or possibly 19 years old.

Security video released by police shows the suspects running away from a man they just mugged in the 700 block of Bittersweet.

The man was attacked as he walking home from a convenient store while carrying two bags of groceries just. He was about to enter his apartment building around 7 p.m.

Only minutes later at Clarendon and Hutchinson, a 59-year-old man was attacked but the suspects were unable to get anything from

Several minutes after that, at Buena and Clarendon, a third man was robbed as well.

The second gentleman had to be hospitalized with a leg injury.

Police say No arrests to report.