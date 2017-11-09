Police seek information in deadly hit and runs in suburb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZION, Ill. -- Police in Zion are looking for leads after two deadly hit and runs in just three weeks.

Both involved pedestrians struck down in the street.

47-year-old Latatia Shepard was killed Tuesday as she walked a stretch of Lewis Ave in Zion. She was hit by a north-bound vehicle.

The collision was reported by a passing motorist around 5:17 p.m. but police have yet to speak to anyone who actually saw the hit and run. Police are not sure how much time may have passed before they got the call.

An autopsy yesterday revealed Shepard died of multiple traumatic injuries.

The other hit and run happened October 21st in the very early in the morning and took the life of a 19-year-old from Wisconsin. Police say they have recovered the vehicle involved.

There are no charges yet in either case.

Police want anyone with information about either of these cases to reach out to Lake County Crimestoppers.