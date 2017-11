Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are a lot of awful people who post hurtful and negative things on a woman's social media pages. Nasty, disrespectful comments about their hair, their bodies, their wardrobe.

HOWEVER . . .

There are also people who post far too many nice comments on there, too- usually much older men who reek horribly of desperation.

If you're one of these men, or know one, then this episode of "The Voice of Reason" is for you.

A new edition EVERY THURSDAY. Subscribe on YouTube!