Midday Fix: Fall/winter car care tips

Tips:

Test or replace the battery

Batteries give slight warning signs when they run low. You may notice the engine struggling to turn over or see corrosion around the battery.

Check critical fluids

Don’t get caught without windshield, brake, power steering or transmission fluid this season. Many fluids are easy to check from home.

Keep tires inflated

Check your tires using the inflation level molded into the driver door sidewall.

Don’t overlook tread depth

Check tread using the “penny test.” Insert a penny into the tread groove with Lincoln’s head upside down. If you can see all of Lincoln’s head, it’s time to replace.

Inspect brakes

If your car jerks or if you hear squealing sounds when you apply the brakes, it’s likely time for service.