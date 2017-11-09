Midday Fix: Colorful decorating

Caitie Smithe and Maureen Smithe
The pieces shown today are available at:
Walter E. Smith
www.Smithe.com
Suggestions:
Paint your front door red for the most inviting entrance in the neighborhood. Pair it with trendy golds and go all out for a glam, sexy look. Or, tone it down with subtle greys or neutrals to bring out its warm undertone.
Spice up your kitchen or eating area with a splash of Caliente, whether it is on an accent wall, or simply bringing in some of the hue with table linens and accessories.