Man to be sentenced for stabbing, sexually assaulting woman in Willowbrook

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — A man who pleaded guilty to stabbing and sexually assaulting a woman in Willowbrook will be sentenced Thursday.

Londale Madison faces a sentence of 20 to 100 years in prison.

Madison admitted to approaching a woman in the driveway of her home back in 2015 and asking for money. She said no and went inside.

Minutes later, Madison knocked on the woman’s door, asked to use the phone, then forced his way inside.

He then sexually assaulted her and stabbed her more than a dozen times.