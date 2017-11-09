Lunchbreak: Tagliatelle with Porcini Mushroom Sauce

Lidia Bastianich

Lidia’s Celebrate Like an Italian: 220 Foolproof Recipes That Make Every Meal a Party

Wednesday, November 15,

7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Four-course dinner and auction

Truffle auction benefits International Relief Teams

Tagliatelle with Porcini Mushroom Sauce

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh egg pasta dough

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for the cooking pot and to taste

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 pound fresh porcini mushrooms, trimmed and sliced

4 cloves garlic, crushed and peeled

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 Tablespoons chopped Italian parsley

3/4 cup chicken stock

1/2 cup grated Grana Padano

Directions:

To roll the pasta, cut the dough ball into six pieces. Keep the pieces covered as you work, and line several baking sheets with floured kitchen towels.

Flatten each piece, then roll it through the pasta machine on the widest setting several times, folding it like a letter (rectangle) each time to smooth and strengthen the dough. Once you have a smooth rectangle, continue to roll the piece through each setting, stopping at the next-to-last setting. Layer the pieces, without touching, on the floured towels.

Fasten the pasta-cutting attachment to the machine, and run the sheets through the wider setting for tagliatelle, or cut by hand. Fust the strands of pasta, and form them into loose nests on the floured baking sheets. (The pasta can be made earlier in the day and allowed to sit at room temperature, uncovered, until you’re ready to cook.)

When you’re ready to cook, bring a large pot of salted water to boil for the pasta. Add 2 tablespoons of the olive oil to a large skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, add half of the mushrooms and garlic, and season with 1/2 teaspoon of salt and some pepper. Cook until the mushrooms are lightly browned on both sides, about 4 minutes. Do not stir the porcini, or they will break; rather, turn them gently with a spatula. Transfer the porcini to a plate, and proceed as before with the remaining oil, garlic, porcini, salt, and pepper.

Discard the excess oil from the skillet, and, over medium heat, return all of the porcini to the pan; add the butter and parsley. Adjust the seasoning, add the stock, and simmer until the mushrooms are tender, about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, add the pasta to the boiling water. As soon as the pasta is done, about 1 to 1 1/2 minutes after it returns to a boil, gently remove with tongs and a spider to the sauce. Add a little pasta water if the sauce seems dry. Sprinkle with the grated cheese, toss, and serve.