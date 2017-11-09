Illinois lawmakers require cursive writing for students

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Children in Illinois will soon be required to learn cursive writing.

State legislation had passed the bill, but Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed it. The Illinois House voted to override the veto last month and the state Senate voted 42-12 Wednesday to override the veto, PIX11 reports.

Assistant Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford led the cursive initiative.

“Cursive writing is a skill children will need throughout their lives,” Lightford said. “You cannot write a check, sign legal documents or even read our Constitution without an understanding of cursive writing.”

The new bill will impact students starting in the 2018-19 school year. Districts would determine the grade level for the cursive instruction. All schools will be required to teach students how to write instruction by grade 5.

Advocates for cursive instruction say it is important kids learn it so they can sign documents and read historical texts. Critics believe it is a waste of time better spent on other aspects of education.