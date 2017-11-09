Dear Tom,

How often does Chicago see its largest snowfall in November? When was the last time this occurred?

It’s rare, but it’s happened twice since the city’s snow climatology began in the winter of 1884-85. One occurrence was just two years ago when 11.2 inches fell in November 2015 delivering more than a third of the 31.2 inches that fell in the entire 2015-16 snow season. The month with the next heaviest snowfall was January logging 6.3 inches. The only other such instance was in the 1940-41 winter when 14.8 of the season’s 52.5 inches fell in November, beating out runner-up March by three inches. Snow in a virtual certainty in Chicago in November with at least a trace occurring in all but two years- 1999 and 2001. The city’s current normal November snowfall is 1.2 inches.