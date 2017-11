Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANCUN, Mexico -- Cancun.com is hiring a new CEO -- a "Cancun Experience Officer" to spend six months on the beaches.

All you have to do is share your experiences with the world through social media and videos.

You get paid $10,000 a month along with VIP access to clubs and activities, and zero living expenses.

To apply for this dream job, create a one minute long video describing why you should be the CEO. The deadline is Dec. 17.

Click here to apply.