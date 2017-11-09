× Chicago considering fines for walking and texting in intersections

CHICAGO — Two aldermen are proposing fining pedestrians who are texting or using a cellphone while walking through Chicago intersections.

Ald. Ed Burke, 14th Ward, and Ald. Anthony Beale, 9th Ward, teamed up on the proposal.

They suggest fining between $90 and $500 for each incident of using a mobile device while crossing a street.

The full City Council would have to pass the measure.

Honolulu, Hawaii and San Mateo County, Calif., passed similar bans.