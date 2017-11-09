× Bulls will host the 2020 All-Star Game: Report

CHICAGO – For the first time in three decades, the stars of the NBA will make their way to the Windy City in February for their mid-season showcase.

According to a report by Nick Friedell of ESPN on Thursday, the Bulls will play host to the 2020 NBA All-Star Game at the United Center.

The Bulls and the NBA will announce that Chicago is hosting the 2020 All Star Game, according to a league source. https://t.co/oRrpyGXCOX — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 9, 2017

While the Bulls or NBA has yet to confirm, the team has scheduled a news conference for Friday featuring personnel from the team and the City of Chicago.

It will mark the third time that the NBA has brought the All-Star game to the West Side but the first to be played at the United Center. In 1973 and 1998, the games were played at the Chicago Stadium.

