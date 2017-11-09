Blackhawks great Eddie Olczyk cherishes Blackhawks team, fans during cancer fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Some things never change.

For Eddie Olczyk at 51, even though life doesn’t feel all that rosy, he is still able to humor everyone into thinking it is.

Diagnosed with Stage 3 Colon Cancer this summer, Olczyk is banking on his Blackhawks family and others to help him walk through the dark and often depressing chapter with dignity and pride.

"Without the support of family, friends and the Blackhawks, I don’t know where I’d be," the team's color commentator said.

Friends like his partner in the booth Pat Foley. These pros have managed to laugh their way through so many games over the years. The play-by-play by Eddie is a fan favorite.

But their history together runs deep. Foley has known Olczyk since the Hawks signed him at the age of 18, when No. 16 was just a rookie.

When Foley was asked to throw out the first pitch at a Cubs game this summer, he knew exactly what to do. Olczyk is a diehard Cubs fan, too. So while waving Eddie’s jersey proudly for the Wrigley crowd to see, No. 16 was actually sitting on his couch at home-all choked up as his longtime partner and dear friend threw out the first pitch and later sang the 7th inning stretch wearing Olczyk’s jersey backward for all fans to see.

"I’m trying to think of anyway I can to remind my partner how much love is in the air for him," Foley said.

"It was hard to watch. I was like crying, my wife was crying, and with Cubs fans cheering," Olczyk said.

"I'm sorry he got emotional, but I’m not surprised. That’s the kind of guy he is," Foley said. "Sorry if I made you cry, partner, but it was worth it.”

Then, days later, an emotional first visit back to the broadcast booth to see his old friend lay eyes on the ice and wave to more than just hockey fans. These were Eddie Olczyk fans.

Olczyk says his battle with cancer suddenly reminds him of what’s important in life. The support he’s getting coming from all sides is the one thing getting this skater through the rough patches.

"Every organization has a thread that weaves through it, and if there is a thread that weaves through the Chicago Blackhawks, it’s Eddie Olczyk," said John McDonough, president and CEO of the Chicago Blackhawks. "He’s synonymous with the Blackhawks, part of the logo, part of everything that represents our franchise."

McDonough even calls Olczyk "the Mayor of the United Center" His seat in the booth always there when he is feeling good enough to come back and call the games. This as fans in the stands lovingly cheer Olczyk on.

"It’s a big gift. All that support. It’s a big gift," Olczyk said.