Astronaut Scott Kelly talks about his new book ‘Endurance: A year in Space, A lifetime of Discovery’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

www.scottkelly.com

The veteran of four space flights and the American record holder for single longest mission in space, astronaut Scott Kelly has experienced things very few have: How does it feel to be launched in a rocket? What happens to your body in zero gravity? What is it like living in space knowing you won’t be coming home for a year? “It’s hard,” says Scott Kelly. After reading his new book, ENDURANCE: A Year in Space, A Lifetime of Discovery, which Knopf will publish on October 17, “hard” seems like an understatement.

ENDURANCE recounts Kelly’s year aboard the ISS, as well as his rough-and-tumble New Jersey childhood and what sparked his astounding career, changing his trajectory from an unfocused, below-average student to a record-setting astronaut. (He was, by his own admission, a terrible student.) What gave him the impetus to become an astronaut? “The real beginning,” he says, “was picking up a book by Tom Wolfe.”

Kelly describes navigating the extreme challenges of long-term spaceflight: the devastating physical effects; the pressures of constant close cohabitation; the catastrophic risks of depressurization or colliding with orbital debris; what it’s like to be away from loved ones and Earth for a year (and the feeling of being unable to help when tragedy strikes at home). He writes with candor about his journey, in space and on Earth, and tells fascinating (and often funny) stories about the Russian cosmonauts who accompanied him aboard the ISS.

Scott’s career – volunteering for a year-long space mission, knowing the toll it would take on his body and his family, but recognizing that the science at the heart of his journey will help future astronauts travel to Mars – demonstrates a heroism rarely seen today. And his message that it is possible to change your life (and the story of how he changed his) is a powerful one.

ENDURANCE is an amazing, inspiring memoir –Senator Bill Bradley says, “read this book and you will believe in our American future, thrill at our human potential, and laugh at the absurdities of life.” Scott will tour the US upon publication (cities and dates attached) and is available for interview; please contact us to set one up.