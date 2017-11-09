Around Town at Treetime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christmas Creations, 22102 Pepper Rd, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 www.treetime.com

Laurie and Joe Kane along with a great staff started Treetime 7 years ago. The team designs their own artificial Christmas trees and sets them up in a forest of over 200 trees. Each year the staff creates a winter wonderland showroom with thousands of unique ornaments and gifts displayed to inspire you and provide a fun shopping experience. We help you select the tree that is right for you, make design decisions, create custom décor, teach classes, host special events, and are here to support you if you need help with your items. We are passionate about Christmas and want to help you enjoy yours. This year we have added the Carol and Company Boutique at Treetime for great giftware choices.