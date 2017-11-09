Arctic chill to bring season’s first lake-effect snow showers
-
Fast-moving cold punch to generate late December level temps for a day Friday—the coldest of autumn 2017 to date—while activating lake-effect snow/rain showers; switch to milder westerly upper flow off Pacific next week to boost temperatures
-
Reinforcing late week cold punch to bring the area’s chilliest autumn temps yet; Fri/Sat sub-40° highs the first since March; 147 years of weather observations tell us 60+ degree temps not behind us yet
-
Longest late-season string of 90s in 147 years of observations here ends after 7-days of back- to-back 90s; Wednesday’s low 70s a 15 to 20° pullback from Tuesday—but more typical of late Sept; 2nd cool push could mean “lake-effect” showers Friday; new warm-up next week
-
Midway tops 90° for a 10th time in 2017; humid air fuels scattered showers and t-storms Thursday—severe weather risk: Indiana/Michigan; humidities pull back for the weekend
-
Season’s first flakes may fall Saturday
-
-
Single-digit wind chills/snow showers
-
Severe weather focus downstate; rain/thunder here
-
Storms miss Chicago; November-like weather continues
-
Warm weather and more rain to follow ‘chilly’ wet Tuesday
-
Sunshine returns Friday in Chicago’s second cloudiest month; atmospheric set-up to produce rare November t-storms and possible severe weather Sunday
-
-
Flash Flood Watch in effect today and tonight along and north of Interstate-80 in Illinois
-
VIDEO: Lake Michigan’s floating water park closes for season early due to weather damage
-
Do unseasonable temperatures like the recent mild spell have any effect on the next season?