Sexual harassment rules for Chicago employees could be extended to elected officials

CHICAGO — Sexual harassment rules for city employees in Chicago could get expanded to include elected officials.

That’s part of an ordinance being introduced by Ald. Margaret Laurino, 39th Ward, Wednesday.

Right now, city employees can face fines or other discipline for sexual harassment. But elected officials, like the mayor and aldermen, are not included in those rules.

They can be fined after an investigation by the city inspector, but they can’t be fired since the Board of Ethics does not have the authority to suspend or remove them.

The proposed ordinance also requires all city employees, and elected officials, to take annual training courses aimed at preventing sexual harassment.

Violators would face daily fines of $200 to $750.

“The sexual harassment training will help clarify any ‘gray areas’ as well as send a regular message to city personnel that this behavior will not be tolerated,” Laurino said in a statement.