Retired Green Beret helps veterans transition to civilian life

Posted 8:47 AM, November 8, 2017, by

Every month, more than 20,000 veterans leave military service. For over 60 percent of them, transitioning out of the military is very difficult. 73 percent of military employed feel like they lack a mission, and most veteran suicides occur within 100 days of transitioning from the military. Retired Lieutenant Colonel Scott Mann is trying to change all that, by helping veterans find a voice in the civilian world. 