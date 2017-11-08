Police searching for man who stole Toys for Tots donation jar

WINTHROP HARBOR, Ill. — Police in northern Illinois are asking for the public’s help to find a man who they said stole donations intended to help children.

Surveillance video captured the suspect at the Shell gas station in Winthrop Harbor Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m.

He walked in and took the Toys for Tots donation jar from the counter.

He then left in a dark colored SUV, believed to be an older Kia Sportage, with Wisconsin license plates.

He has tattoos on his arms and possibly a tattoo near his eye.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police.