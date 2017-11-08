Newborn infant left in ‘baby box’ at Indiana fire department

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. — When the Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department installed their “Safe Haven Baby Box” last year, they hoped it would never be used. On Tuesday night, a newborn baby was left in their baby box for the first time.

#BREAKING: Sheriffs officials say a newborn infant was left in this baby box at Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department Tuesday night. Sheriffs say three fire dept. officials responded in under five minutes. #wsbt22 pic.twitter.com/QrHCzx484p — Hilary Powell WSBT (@mshilary) November 8, 2017

According to WSBT, the Safe Haven Baby Box in the Coolspring Township is only the second like its kind in the U.S. In Indiana, there is a safe haven law that allows mothers to surrender their newborns without fear of prosecution. These boxes are equipped with alarms that notify local officials when a baby is placed inside. They are designed to be a warm and secure environment until officials arrive.

When Coolspring Township’s box alarm sounded, the La Porte County 911 Center was immediately notified and three fire department officials arrived in under five minutes.

Police say Coolspring Township Fire Chief Mick Pawlik was the first official to arrive. An ambulance from La Porte County Emergency Medical Service arrived a short time later, and Pawlik rode with the infant to Franciscan St. Anthony’s hospital in Michigan City.

“We are grateful that the mother had this option and made this choice and we remain concerned for her health,” Pawlik said.

Police say the infant appears healthy and in good condition.

The baby box was installed through Safe Haven Baby Boxes, an organization that helps mothers in crisis surrender their babies with anonymity. They hope to expand the program to more locations.