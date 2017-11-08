New video shows kidnapped mother Sherri Papini moments before she was found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND, Calif. -- Police have released surveillance video of the mysterious return of a kidnapped mother in California.

Police say the faint image shows Sherri Papini running near a church parking lot moments after she was set free on Thanksgiving day 2016.

Her husband had reported her missing three weeks earlier.

Detectives say she was found with chains around her waist and a zip tie around one hand.

Moments after Papini is seen in the video, driver Alison Sutton spotted her and called 911.

"I remember a very panicked, desperate look in her eyes. From the way she looked, I was looking for a rollover accident," Sutton said.

Investigators recently released composite sketches of the two suspects described by Papini.

No arrests have been made in the case.