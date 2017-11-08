Midday Fix: Polish cuisine day

Chef Agnes Zychowska

Qulinarnia

1730 W. Golf Road

Mt. Prospect

(847) 981-0480

qulinarnia.com/

Event:

Polish Cuisine Day

November 11

For more information:

polishcuisineday.com/join-us.html

Rack of Lamb

Lamb:

Heat a dry 12-inch heavy skillet over high heat until hot, at least 2 minutes. Meanwhile, pat lamb, marinated overnight in canola oil with garlic and rosemary, dry and rub meat all over with salt and pepper. Add oil to hot skillet, then brown racks, in 2 batches if necessary, on all sides (not ends), about 7 minutes per batch.

Transfer racks to a small (13- by 9-inch) roasting pan and put to the oven preheated to 400F for about 10-12 minutes and roast until internal temperature is around 130F for medium-rare. When done remove from the oven and let it rest for 2-3 minutes.

Sauce:

Saute 2 medium size shallots with pinch of salt and pepper, add spoon of butter, white wine and reduce. When shallot is soft add 1 cup chopped chanterelle mushroom, stir, cook for 2-3 minutes. Add 1/2 cup of heavy whipping cream, salt, pepper and reduce until thick enough.

Mashed potatoes:

Cook 0.5 lb of peeled potatoes in hot water with 1 teaspoon of salt. Drain and beat the potatoes with spoon of butter and 1/16 cup of heavy whipping cream. Add dill for tasting.

Vegetables:

Blanch 1/2 cup Brussels sprout and 3 baby carrots roast on a pan with pinch of butter, salt and pepper

Plate mashed potatoes, roasted veggies and rack of lamb cut into two pieces. Cover meat with chanterelle mushrooms sauce.