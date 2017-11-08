Lunchbreak: Seared scallops and frisee salad

Chef Rafael Esparza and Nathaniel Santiago

A10 Hyde Park

1462 E. 53rd St.

Chicago

a10hydepark.com

Event:

Cooking up Change Competition and Fundraiser

November 16

6:00 p.m.

Skyline Lofts at Bridgeport Art Center

1200 W. 35th St.

Chicago

www.CookingUpChange.org

Seared Scallops and Frisee Salad

Ingredients:

1 head frisee

4 kale leaves, clean and torn

sea salt

fresh black pepper

Scallops

Ingredients:

8 oz. bay scallops

oil

butter

Directions:

Sear scallops in a pan with oil and butter for about 2 minutes on each side until light brown.

Meyer Lemon Salsa

Ingredients:

1 Meyer lemon cut in two

1 small shallot

small handful cilantro

2 oz. extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

Finely dice half Meyer lemon, rind and all, shallot and cilantro and mix together with extra virgin olive oil in a bowl. In a hot saute pan, sear the other half of the Meyer lemon. Squeeze charred lemon juice in the bowl with the Meyer lemon mixture. On the bed of frisee and kale leaves, add scallops and Meyer lemon salsa. Salt and pepper to taste.