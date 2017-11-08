Lunchbreak: Seared scallops and frisee salad

Chef Rafael Esparza and Nathaniel Santiago
A10 Hyde Park
1462 E. 53rd St.
Chicago
a10hydepark.com
Event:
Cooking up Change Competition and Fundraiser
November 16
6:00 p.m.
Skyline Lofts at Bridgeport Art Center
1200 W. 35th St.
Chicago
www.CookingUpChange.org
Seared Scallops and Frisee Salad
Ingredients:
1 head frisee
4 kale leaves, clean and torn
sea salt
fresh black pepper
Scallops
Ingredients:
8 oz. bay scallops
oil
butter
Directions:
Sear scallops in a pan with oil and butter for about 2 minutes on each side until light brown.
Meyer Lemon Salsa
Ingredients:
1 Meyer lemon cut in two
1 small shallot
small handful cilantro
2 oz. extra virgin olive oil
Directions:
Finely dice half Meyer lemon, rind and all, shallot and cilantro and mix together with extra virgin olive oil in a bowl. In a hot saute pan, sear the other half of the Meyer lemon. Squeeze charred lemon juice in the bowl with the Meyer lemon mixture. On the bed of frisee and kale leaves, add scallops and Meyer lemon salsa. Salt and pepper to taste.