Lin-Manuel Miranda will reprise role as ‘Hamilton’ in Puerto Rico run

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — “Hamilton” is coming to Puerto Rico, and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is starring in it. The musical will be performed at the University of Puerto Rico’s Teatro UPR January 8–27. The theater suffered damage from Hurricane Maria, but will be restored for Hamilton’s performance, Playbill reports.

“In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, we hope ‘Hamilton’ can play a positive role in bringing the artistic pulse of the community back to life. Arts and culture are pillars for economic development, cultural tourism, community empowerment and growth,” producer Jeffrey Seller said in a statement.

Miranda, whose parents were both born in Puerto Rico, is an advocate for the restoration of Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. During a recent trip to Puerto Rico he announced a partnership with the Hispanic Federation for a $2.5 million hurricane recovery fund.

Miranda’s benefit single, “Almost Like Praying,” also donated its proceeds to the Hispanic Federation’s UNIDOS Disaster Relief and Recovery Program. It has sold 100,000 downloads and reached over 5 million streams since its release in October.

The Puerto Rico Run will be the first time Miranda has performed as Alexander Hamilton since July 2016. He said he hopes the project will “send a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and be back in business, stronger than ever.”