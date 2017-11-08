× Inmates frequently expose themselves to female public defenders, lawsuit says

COOK COUNTY — Six assistant public defenders have filed a harassment lawsuit against their boss Amy Campanelli, and Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart.

The women said they haven’t done enough to stop inmates and detainees from exposing themselves, masturbating and threatening them.

WGN Investigates first reported on this type of behavior in April, when video was obtained offering a startling look at life behind bars for inmates and staff.

In their newly filed lawsuit, the six women claim they have to endure a “toxic work environment” and witness “heinous sexual behavior.”

They are seeking monetary damages, and a court order forcing Campanelli and Dart to stop the problem.