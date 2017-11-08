× Illinois lawmakers look to tie up loose ends at fall veto session

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois lawmakers are finishing up their fall veto session. We expect a couple of votes this afternoon before everybody starts sexual harassment training.

Lawmakers are hoping to move past all the sexual harassment talk that has dominated Illinois politics over the last few weeks. Many victims have come forward saying there is a culture of harassment at the Capitol.

The House and Senate voted on new ethics rules and to create a Sexual Harrassment Task Force and hotline for reporting issues.

We are also waiting to see if there’s action on guns.

The House could call a bill that has already passed the Senate, strengthening gun dealer guidelines.

But the bill might be held because Democrats fear they don’t have enough votes.

Mothers and victims of gun violence are in Springfield today pushing the General Assembly to act.