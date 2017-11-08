Anthony "Spice" Adams is a former defensive lineman for the Chicago Bears. Now, Adams has guest-starred in Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's "Ballers," and he's preparing to co-host the third season of "The Great American Baking Show."
Former Bears lineman Anthony ‘Spice’ Adams spiced up the NFL. Now, he’s spicing up television
