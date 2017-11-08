× Facebook asks users to send nude pictures

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Facebook is asking some of its users to send them their nude pictures. The company is testing a program in Australia that would mark each picture as non-consensual explicit material.

The program would then prevent another user from uploading the same photo.

Facebook is working with an Australian government agency on the project.

Australia’s e-safety commissioner says revenge porn has been an increasing problem in the country.

Facebook hopes the program will prevent people from releasing nude pictures as revenge.