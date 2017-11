× Christkindlmarket coming to Wrigley Field plaza

CHICAGO — The Christkindlmarket is coming to Wrigley Field.

Organizers of the holiday market are adding a third location this year.

The plaza outside Wrigley Field will be transformed into a German winter wonderland.

It will include an ice skating rink, Christmas tree and some of the same vendors as the Daley Plaza and Naperville locations.

The market opens at Wrigley on Nov. 24 and will stay open as long as weather cooperates.