× Chilly morning across the Chicago area – 20s most locations

The combination of a cold Canadian-origin air mass, clear skies and light winds allowed temperatures to drop to their lowest levels so far this fall at many Chicago-area locations this Wednesday morning. Lowest airport reading was 20-degrees at Rochelle, followed closely by 21-degrees at Aurora/Sugar Grove. Burlington just across the Illinois-Wisconsin border also recorded 21-degrees. Both Midway and O’Hare, Chicago’s official site bottomed-out at 29-degrees.

Following is a list of area airport low-temperatures…

Site/low temp

Rochelle…20

Aurora/Sugar Grove…21

Rockford…22

Peru/Ottawa…23

Waukegan…23

DeKalb…24

Lansing…25

Joliet…25

Morris…26

Palwaukee/Wheeling…26

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…27

Pontiac…27

Midway…29

O’Hare..29

Valparaiso,IN…28

Rensselaer,IN…30

Gary, IN…32

Burlington,WI…21

Janesville,WI…23

Kenosha,WI…23

Milwaukee,WI…26