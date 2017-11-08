Chilly morning across the Chicago area – 20s most locations
The combination of a cold Canadian-origin air mass, clear skies and light winds allowed temperatures to drop to their lowest levels so far this fall at many Chicago-area locations this Wednesday morning. Lowest airport reading was 20-degrees at Rochelle, followed closely by 21-degrees at Aurora/Sugar Grove. Burlington just across the Illinois-Wisconsin border also recorded 21-degrees. Both Midway and O’Hare, Chicago’s official site bottomed-out at 29-degrees.
Following is a list of area airport low-temperatures…
Site/low temp
Rochelle…20
Aurora/Sugar Grove…21
Rockford…22
Peru/Ottawa…23
Waukegan…23
DeKalb…24
Lansing…25
Joliet…25
Morris…26
Palwaukee/Wheeling…26
Romeoville/Lewis Univ…27
Pontiac…27
Midway…29
O’Hare..29
Valparaiso,IN…28
Rensselaer,IN…30
Gary, IN…32
Burlington,WI…21
Janesville,WI…23
Kenosha,WI…23
Milwaukee,WI…26