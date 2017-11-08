× Chance the Rapper speaks out against Chicago police training center

CHICAGO–There was a familiar face at the Chicago City Council meeting Wednesday.

Chance the rapper addressed the council to criticize the city’s proposed plan to build a $95 million police training academy on the West Side.

Aldermen are considering setting aside $10 million in special property tax zone money.

It would be used to buy a 20-acre parcel in the West Garfield park neighborhood.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel has pitched it as a way to improve training for the police department.

Critics, like Chance the Rapper, say the city would be better off spending that money on programs in the neighborhood or to boost budgets, education and mental health services.

He also suggested building a new library or a museum.