Bryan Crawford discusses the always interesting Bulls on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Bobby Portis is back in the Bulls lineup, but the drama created is far from over.

Nikola Mirotic has yet to return to full time practice with the Bulls and it doesn't look like the drama created by getting punched by Portis has exactly gone away. Not to mention that Fred Hoiberg is still trying to figure out which players work best in what situation as the team starts year one of the rebuild.

Oh, and Jimmy Butler had some interesting things to say about his departure from the team to ESPN on Wednesday.

Bryan Crawford of Hoop Magazine discussed that on Sports Feed Wednesday night with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch Brian's segment in the video above or below.