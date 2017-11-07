Wrigley Field unrecognizable as off-season renovations under way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Friendly Confines are looking a bit unfriendly these days as off-season renovations get underway at Wrigley Field.

SkyCam9 flew over Clark and Addison Tuesday morning, and the field grass appeared covered while cranes were digging into the stands along the first and third base lines.

According to the Chicago Cubs website, the team is working on several different improvements to Wrigley during the offseason:

Structural Improvements

Continued Terrace Reserved Seating Replacement

American Airlines 1914 Club (to be completed by Opening Day 2018)

Maker's Mark Barrel Room (to be completed by Opening Day 2019)

The W Club (to be completed by Opening Day 2019)

Catalina Club (to be completed by Opening Day 2019)

Enhancements to the Suite Level

Expanded concessions

Construction is also ongoing at Hotel Zachary, a boutique hotel located at the northwest corner of Clark and Addison. It's expected to open in early 2018.