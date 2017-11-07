× Woman killed, service dog injured after being hit by Metra train

**Warning: Story contains graphic details.

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. – A woman was killed and her service dog was injured after being hit by a Metra train in Midlothian.

Officials said they responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by the Rock Island Metra train around 5:48 p.m. on Monday near 147th and Waverly Avenue.

When first responders arrived, they found the woman, 54, injured as well as the dog.

Officials said she was on the platform about 50 feet south of 147th. She was not at the crossing.

Officials said the train engineer hit the emergency brakes since he knew the woman was close enough to the edge of the platform that the train could hit her.

The engineer blew the horn, and the train went past. He said he felt the train strike her, but he did not see it.

The woman was taken to Christ Hospital where she died.

The dog was taken to Animal Welfare for emergency care and the dog’s condition is unknown.

Officials said there were no witnesses.

The investigation is ongoing.