Woman fired for flipping off President Trump Motorcade

VIRGINIA -- The viral photo of a woman flipping off President Trump's Motorcade has now cost that woman her job.

Juli Briskman gave the middle finger to president trump's motorcade in Northern Virginia last month.

A few days ago she notified her bosses that she was the woman in the picture.

Akrim, which happens to be a government contracting firm, fired her for violating its social media policy.

Briskman says this is freedom of speech and has contacted the American Civil Liberties Union.

The company has not yet commented.