WATCH: This little girl reads to her horse every day before school

When Alayna isn’t riding horses, she’s reading to them. In this video, Alayna reads a story about dachshunds to Phantom the horse. She likes to read to Phantom every morning before she leaves for school.

Alayna and her mom Tera Rae Fauver help out at Break Away Show Horses stables where Phantom lives. There, Alayna doesn’t just get to read to the horses — she gets to ride them too!

Alayna even competes with the show horses. Break Away trains and shows horses in the American Quarter Horse Association and American Paint Horse Association arenas.

Still, no matter what else she’s doing, Alayna always saves time to read to Phantom.