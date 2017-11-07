Trump brings up Chicago gun laws while in South Korea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH KOREA -- President Donald Trump is in South Korea, and this morning he brought up gun violence in Chicago.

Trump's comment came when he was asked if he supports stricter gun laws following the church shooting.

"The city with the strongest gun laws in our nation is Chicago -- and Chicago is a disaster. It's a total disaster. Just remember, if this man didn't have a gun or rifle, you'd be talking about a much worse situation in the great state of Texas," the president said.

The president says so-called "extreme vetting" for gun purchases would not have made a difference in that church shooting.

Also at this morning's press conference in South Korea, the president said his administration is making good progress in the standoff with North Korea-- but he didn't elaborate.

He said it makes sense for north korea to come to the table and make a deal that's good for its people.