Texas church shooting: Mental health and gun violence

In the wake of the Texas church shooting, President Trump blamed the gunman's mental health for the tragedy. However, earlier this year, he made it easier for people with mental illness to purchase weapons.

the president eliminated an Obama-era rule that prevented certain people with mental health conditions from buying firearms. Gun rights advocates said the rule infringed on second amendment rights.

Associate professor of health science from Ball State University, Jagdish Khubchandani, says when a mass murder occurs, the mentally ill are often used as the scapegoat. He joined us via Skype to discuss the findings of his recent study.